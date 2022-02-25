 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Driving teachers away

Letters to the editor

Jerald McNair’s commentary on Feb. 18, "We're scaring off teachers," doesn’t go far enough for Iowa’s situation.

Iowa goes well beyond the masking and other COVID-19 issues he discusses. Iowa has a governor and legislators who are doing their best to drive people away from teaching as a career. They’ve gutted collective bargaining, tried to make it easy to ban books and arrest educators who touch on banned topics, suggested putting cameras in every classroom to monitor teachers, and want detailed lesson plans posted online.

Meanwhile, they offer a 2.5% spending increase for the coming year (at a time when the inflation rate is 7.5%). At the same time, they want to offer tax money to be used as "scholarships" for use at private schools, thus depriving public schools of tax revenue that is rightly theirs.

So, Iowa offers little money, little real control and little respect to educators. As a bonus, they offer educators a chance to risk their lives in classrooms with unmasked and unvaccinated students. Why are we surprised that quality educators might not jump at the chance to teach here, or that college students might choose more congenial careers?

Mary Vorland

Preston, Iowa

