Letter: Drop NRA

For decades the mantra of the NRA has been, "Guns don’t kill people, people kill people." So now, what to do with the Alec Baldwin killing of an innocent bystander and the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse and his automatic rifle? Maybe the arming of everybody making movies so that if a gun is pointed at someone, that person can be immediately shot by others. Maybe the NRA can have designated vigilantes in every city to be sure the bloodshed is evenly distributed. Or it might just be easier to redefine what "people" means to exclude actors and teenagers. To NRA members: Consider dropping your support of this organization that encourages vigilantes killing people in the streets. The Second Amendment is alive and well in this country and it doesn’t need your worship to protect it.