I recently read Sen. Grassley’s testimony to the Senate Commerce Committee about high drug prices. He pointed to pharmacy benefit managers as the primary reason for the high costs. As a community pharmacist serving patients in a rural area, I agree with Sen. Grassley and thank him for attempting to hold pharmacy benefit managers accountable.

Community pharmacists and our patients have suffered the consequences of the pharmacy benefit managers' tactics for years. They are the middlemen who coordinate the purchase of prescription drugs from the drug company to the pharmacy counter. You’d think pharmacy benefit managers would favor the least expensive and most effective medications, but unfortunately, that is far from the case.

The three powerful pharmacy benefit managers are also guilty of using their “trade secrets” to block lower priced prescription drugs from coverage under Medicare Part D and private insurance. This plays out with insulin and other high-cost drugs when pharmacy benefit managers benefit from a system of high list prices for drugs and then pocket the undisclosed rebates from manufacturers. Pharmacy benefit managers bring little value to the process, but find ways to extract from manufacturers, plan sponsors, employers, pharmacies and patients.

These pharmacy benefit managers’ tactics must end.

Under the current pharmacy benefit managers price gouging regime patients, pharmacists and taxpayers geta raw deal while pharmacy benefit managers get rich. I’m glad Sen. Grassley has introduced the PBM Transparency Act, a commonsense effort to hold pharmacy benefit managers accountable.

Patients, taxpayers, and pharmacists thank Sen. Grassley for his efforts.

Matthew Osterhaus, Pharmacist

Maquoketa