Jane Duax would bring a host of skills to Scott County Treasurer’s office if elected.
She’s a native of Scott County. Sheattended St. Ambrose College, where she studied arts in elementary education. She completed graduate work at State University of New York at Albany, studying in public administration and policy, before spending two years with the New York Assembly.
Jane is a former commissioner Davenport Civil Rights office. She spent 14 years with United Way of the Quad-Cities, and 17 years working in adult education program, including at Black Hawk College.
Jane is a strong supporter and protector of our environment. She opposes privatizing social security, Medicare, Medicaid, and public schools. She supports collective bargaining for both private and public sector unions.
Carly Jewell
Bettendorf