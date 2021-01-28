Letter: Dubious statistics

Letter writer Jim Robinson of LeClaire asserts (Jan. 19) that "the belief that police are racist is just not true." He quotes the conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, using dubious statistics that police officers are more than 18.5% more likely to be killed by a Black man than vice versa. This assertion has been shot down before, in your paper, as I recall.

Robinson should check the Journal of Epidemiology and Public Health, an unbiased source, for their report, "Racial inequity in fatal U.S. police shootings, 2015-2020." The journal uses statistics compiled by the Washington Post, which collected data on the roughly 1,000 fatal police shootings each year over five years.

"BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) have a significantly higher death rate compared with Whites in the overall victim pool," they say. "Fatal police shootings are a public health emergency," they say, requiring "urgent attention."

Of course, Robinson is making a big assumption in the first place: Police could be racists in their hearts, but never shoot anyone.

Robinson, arguing against an Illinois law, says that police "should be left alone" to do their work. I would argue the opposite: Leadership, good training, proper supervision and transparency could eliminate both racism and violence.