Letter: Due process

I was very concerned, as a citizen born in Rock Island, Illinois, when I read about alleged violence in Rock Island city government. State representative candidate Thurgood Brooks should be given due process to answer accusations against his person in your recent article, written as it must be on confirmed facts as witnessed in video footage.

The media has great influence on the reader in convicting people of wrongdoing or behavior before an investigation is completed, policy is broken, or a trial is held in promoting fair due process. Journalists must do their due diligence to protect the interests of all parties involved in not showing preference to any party.

Articles influence public opinion and if Mr. Brooks is admonished as accused, the Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times need to ethically clarify the alleged and said events as Mr. Brooks' campaign can be destroyed in the event of misperceptions.

I have worked with Mr. Brooks in pro football, at the Quad City Steamwheelers in 2020. I know him as a passionate, likeable man who loves teaching people as a man of diplomatic teamwork. He deserves a chance to address what happened before condemning his alleged behavior. Facts are what matters. Opinions must be supported factually. As a citizen running for election, Mr. Brooks deserves a review before condemning his alleged behavior.

Michael Marlier

Illinois City

