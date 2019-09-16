{{featured_button_text}}

Vote for Coach Steve Duffy for Davenport mayor. I've studied successful organizations and leadership since college. I am convinced that a healthy team culture is what matters most. Successful leaders are essentially high character coaches that can build great culture. They pay attention to team chemistry. Steve Duffy was my coach, and I'm now his friend. I'm convinced Steve could build the right culture that will lead Davenport forward. I wish I could personally place my vote for him. You should.

Bill Sandry

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Bettendorf

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0