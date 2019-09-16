Vote for Coach Steve Duffy for Davenport mayor. I've studied successful organizations and leadership since college. I am convinced that a healthy team culture is what matters most. Successful leaders are essentially high character coaches that can build great culture. They pay attention to team chemistry. Steve Duffy was my coach, and I'm now his friend. I'm convinced Steve could build the right culture that will lead Davenport forward. I wish I could personally place my vote for him. You should.
Bill Sandry
Bettendorf