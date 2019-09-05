I’ve known Steve Duffy for more than 30 years as a business associate and consider him a friend.
Steve was born and raised in Davenport, and I know from working with him that he is committed to the city more than anyone I’ve known.
Steve worked with many different organizations. He is a long time coach, and operated a Go-Kart track in the area for many years that countless families enjoyed.
Steve was appointed to serve on the River Center/Adler Theatre commission by Mayor Tom Hart, serving 15 years.
In addition to countless hours Steve has donated to the youth and families of the city, Steve’s work experience as a claims manager for large public entities has helped him understand the inner workings of these communities, and thus will help him be more productive as your mayor of Davenport to get things done.
The City of Davenport was one of Steve’s accounts, and he did an outstanding job as the city's claims administrator.
Steve would make a great mayor for your city. I know he is concerned about youth crime, police and community involvement, and he will work hard to help all citizens and the city move forward in a positive direction.
Steve is personable, professional and well liked thoughout the community.
A vote for Steve Duffy would be a move in the right direction for the City if Davenport.
Curtis L. Weible
Basehor, Kans.