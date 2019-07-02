Steve Duffy is not for all of Davenport.
National Alliance fliers were placed all over the city, our Civil Rights Commission is under attack and our school district was cited for racial and special education violations. Yet, Duffy is praising Robert E. Lee, a man who fought and argued against racial equality, saying he "respects what he did for the South as a man."
What's to respect? Ripping apart slave families? Not freeing slaves who were promised freedom upon the death of his father-in-law? Ordering corporal punishment? His reputation for cruelty?
A 2014 study showed blacks in Davenport were more likely to be pulled over and arrested than whites. How does Duffy plan to run the city with the fourth largest black population in Iowa when he has marginalized 11 percent of its citizens?
Duffy asks why Dreamers hadn't filed for citizenship 15-20 years ago. You cannot run a city rich in immigration devoid of empathy. These were children without a choice to come here and DACA wasn't a thing until 2012. There are approximately 3,000 Dreamers in Iowa. Americans who add to the success of our city. They are our neighbors. Does Duffy plan to leave them out, too?
We're doing a dismal job of demonstrating the values of compassion, inclusion, respect and dignity that the mayor and city council reaffirmed in 2017. Mr. Duffy says he bases his campaign on teamwork and good sportsmanship. He has lost the trust of the citizens of Davenport. He should drop out of the race.
Lidija Geest
Davenport