I have known Steve Duffy for almost 60 years and am proud to endorse him for mayor of Davenport. Steve brings new eyes and perspective to lead and bring together our fractured city council and city commissions. He doesn't believe in change for the sake of change, but he is not afraid to question the way things were done in the past and make corrections.
Steve has an impressive background, including 25 years in the self-insurance program for the City of Davenport, serving as Davenport's claim manager. His company handled all claims for the City of Davenport, police liability, property loss and recovery for the city.
Steve has coached for nearly four decades and has created strong and lasting relationships with the young men that continue today.
Steve was appointed by Mayor Thom Hart and served on the RiverCenter/Adler Theatre Commission for 15 years. He has the leadership skills to lead Davenport through these challenging times and will never duck the hard issues, such as juvenile crime, jobs, public safety and infrastructure. I hold Steve Duffy in high esteem and consider him the best candidate for mayor.
Bill Hempel
Bettendorf