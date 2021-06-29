Letter: Dumb things

It is amazing to watch the continuing of the "Dumbing of America." It is dumb not to secure the border and allow anyone to come into this land and do what they will and vote without citizenship.

It is dumb to promote equity when it turns out to be the opposite of racism and then to indoctrinate the children in the schools to hate America.

It is dumb to promote the lie of white supremacy when the very ideals of America made this country great and there are many others of a different color that have achieved "white supremacy" while being a color other than white.

It is dumb to promote Black Lives Matter, BLM, when it supports killing and burning of the cities. In reality, it should be ALM, All Lives Matter and peaceful protests.

And it is dumb to allow the national media to ignore the truth of what is actually happening in America today. The major media has ignored truth for so long that the lies they have told, they now believe as the truth. Ugh.

And it is dumb to call Jan. 6 an insurrection instead of the truth of frustration. The ones that had guns were the capitol police and they shot and killed an unarmed lady.

William M. Grothus

Bettendorf

