President Trump sticks it to the farmers and consumers once again. Seems that he has sent the Chinese trade delegation packing because he "does not need a deal right now" because he believes that those who voted for him in 2016 will be silly enough to vote for him in 2020.
Apparently, a few more farmers will need to go belly-up before he "needs" a deal.
And where are senators and representatives when all this silliness is going on? As I read the Constitution, it is up to Congress to raise revenue through taxation. A tariff is a tax. Or is it that Sens. Grassley and Ernst do not know that?
So, if a tariff is a tax then how is it that Trump can unilaterally impose one? The Constitution does not grant the power of taxation to the president yet our representatives stand idly by fearing for their re-election chances but letting the country go down the tubes because they are afraid of an adverse tweet by this president.
Grassley and Ernst should not worry about me because I will not be voting for them anyway.
And one last thing, about gun control. Maybe we should draft all assault weapon owners and send them and their weapons to Iran to fight for the Saudis who are too decadent to fight for themselves.
Thanks for listening and …. dump Trump in 2020.
Kerry Etringer
Davenport