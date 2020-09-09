Letter: Dump Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump:

• was elected with significant Russian help in 2016 and in 2020 is again accepting their interference for him. Republican lawmakers verified this in their recent official report.

• is helping to destroy the environment. Now even lethal methane gas leaks are legal.

• is especially explicit about his racism. He incites to violence the white supremacists who are the killers during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

• wants to stop opponents from voting by destroying the post office. He constantly lies about voting by absentee ballot.

• is responsible for thousands of deaths from the virus first by denying its existence and then by lack of leadership in fighting the plague. Essential workers are losing homes, being evicted and going hungry.

• is undermining democracy here and abroad. His admiration for dictators is sickening.

• promised a better deal for the lower wage workers. His tax cut went to the rich and super-rich.

• lacks basic human decency. He enjoyed mocking the handicapped.

It is time to dump Trump. Vote him out and return decency to the White House.