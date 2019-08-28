I would like to reply to Steve Duffy’s question (Aug. 26 letter) about what other candidates have done on streets during their terms. Alderman Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, has worked hard to get streets fixed in his ward.
Ohio Street north of Rockingham Road is a brick street, which was completely redone; parts of Rockingham had new sewers and the road redone, as well as Telegraph Road from Clark Street to Elmwood Avenue, just to name a few.
Rick works hard for the people in his ward and is there when needed.
Sharon Imming
Davenport
(1st Ward resident)