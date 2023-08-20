I began daily use of the paths in Davenport about 2 1/2 months ago. They are far better than what one would find in most communities. However, I do have some safety concerns. Riders of E-bikes pass me at high speeds and without warning. This violates a posted rule that requires a warning before passing anyone.

Another category of risky riders are those traveling at high speeds on road bikes. Half of them also pass without warning. The actions of both groups represent a danger to all users, but especially to seniors and to parents managing babies and small children. As a biker, I don't feel as decrepit as some of the seniors that I see walking. Yet some E-bikers and road bike speeders endanger us all when they don't follow the rules.

I suggest that E-bikers be barred from using the paths, just as other motorized vehicles are prohibited. Such bikes are heavy and fast and capable of hurting others on the paths. To road bikers, I say please follow the posted path rules. The beauty and functionality of these paths is something to behold. All of us should work together to make them as safe as possible for everyone.

Terry Fortman

Bettendorf