Letter: Easily manipulated

It may be time to take a hard look at our education system. Why are there so many people in our country who believe conspiracies, misinformation and outright lies? There should not be so many people in our country so easily manipulated. Critical thinking should be taught in all high schools. A person who is able to think critically is less susceptible to demagoguery, misinformation, disinformation and manipulation. A critical thinker questions sources, motives and objectives. The willingness of so many to believe blatant falsehoods is beginning to cripple our political process.

Glenn Faber

Savanna, Ill.

