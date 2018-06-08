In its editorial Wednesday concerning John Wisor, the Quad-City Times editorial board inadvertently allowed the stain of one person’s actions to bleed out onto the entire Village of East Davenport Business Association. While Mr. Wisor is a member of the association, he does not attend meetings, nor speak for the Village of East Davenport Business Association.
The Village of East Davenport Business Association had concerns over the logistics of Pride Fest and we addressed them in the proper way by holding a meeting with the organizers of the event and the city of Davenport and agreeing to compromises. All business owners were invited to this meeting, but he did not attend. This meeting was an example of how business disputes should be handled — through polite discussions.
The Village of East Davenport Business Association is comprised of more than 30 businesses who welcome all customers to the village and work hard to ensure that each of our guests feels welcome in our shops, in our restaurants, in our bars and at our events. As a group, we are as concerned as you are by John Wisor’s actions and do not deserve to be denigrated in the same editorial that rightfully admonishes him.
Martha O’Brien
Clinton
Editor's note: O'Brien is president of The Village of East Davenport Business Association. This letter was co-signed by Kim Wessel, vice president and Julie Keehn, secretary.