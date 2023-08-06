Recently the Board of Trustees at Eastern Iowa Community College called a special meeting in which they voted to accept the resignation of the chancellor. This came as a surprise for the EICC community, as we had been through an extensive search for the chancellor only a little over a year prior, and much of our leadership has changed in the last year, during a district-wide restructuring which the chancellor spearheaded.

In the same meeting, the board also proposed a temporary chancellor and voted unanimously for the new appointment. From start to end, this took less than 10 minutes.

For those of us watching, it was evident that the resignation and the appointment of the temporary chancellor must not have been surprising for the board. Only one option for this temporary position was proposed, which was communicated to employees in a mass communication sent minutes after the start of the meeting. This leads to only one conclusion - that the search for a temporary replacement had been conducted already, the person chosen and approached, and largely, the matter was settled before the meeting began.

The options for a temporary replacement, which has drastic effects on the jobs of hundreds of workers, the culture of the college, and the everyday experience of the students, were not even weighed or discussed in this ‘open’ meeting. Open meetings are meant to keep things transparent, and the board of trustees owes the faculty, staff, students, and the community an open and transparent governing process.

Erin Steckel

Bettendorf