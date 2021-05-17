 Skip to main content
Letter: Economic slavery
Columnist Marc Thiessen and Senator Chuck Grassley object to workers receiving enough benefits that they can stay home, making it difficult for businesses. Both used the lowest-paid employees as their examples. Thiessen said the CEO of a restaurant chain wanted employees to come back to work at a salary of less than $15 per hour. A rough translation of that is, "My business model depends on low-paid employees to make a profit."

Thiessen and Grassley praise Gov. Kim Reynolds for cutting off additional benefits for workers and mandating that schools offer full-time, in-person learning, both for the benefit of the children, but as Thiessen says, to allow single parents to work. With one-third of Iowans refusing vaccination, current variants of the disease targeting younger folks, even the pre-teens, some people are afraid to return to work, and day care cost and availability remains an issue for many who would.

There is rationale for increased benefits and also for pushing return to work, but at heart, the issue is pay and benefits disparities. Wages for our lowest-paid employees reflect the minimum wage even where the pay marginally exceeds it. Too many American families are struggling even with both spouses working. This is not only destroying the lives of workers and their children but results in an increasing tax burden for aid. Increasing the minimum wage will increase prices, but the alternative is continuing business based on a form of economic slavery.

Glenn Leach

Davenport

