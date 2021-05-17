Letter: Economic slavery

Columnist Marc Thiessen and Senator Chuck Grassley object to workers receiving enough benefits that they can stay home, making it difficult for businesses. Both used the lowest-paid employees as their examples. Thiessen said the CEO of a restaurant chain wanted employees to come back to work at a salary of less than $15 per hour. A rough translation of that is, "My business model depends on low-paid employees to make a profit."

Thiessen and Grassley praise Gov. Kim Reynolds for cutting off additional benefits for workers and mandating that schools offer full-time, in-person learning, both for the benefit of the children, but as Thiessen says, to allow single parents to work. With one-third of Iowans refusing vaccination, current variants of the disease targeting younger folks, even the pre-teens, some people are afraid to return to work, and day care cost and availability remains an issue for many who would.