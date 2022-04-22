 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Editorial board must be more inclusive

Over the course of the past year this paper has urged local governments, businesses, educational institutions, and private citizens to be more inclusive. Perhaps an example of this can be found in past “Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down” editorials; I’ll let the Editorial Board decide for themselves. Inclusion sounds to me like a token value of the Dispatch/Argus. I say this because according to Lees McCrae College, approximately every 33 years, the Christian Easter, Jewish Passover and Muslin Ramadan holidays coincide. I would think such a thing couldn’t have been missed by all the writers for this paper. Yet in Saturday’s edition there’s a story about damaged churches this Easter AND a photo of Good Friday services. In Sunday’s Briefly there’s a small piece on Pope Francis’s Easter message. Finally, on Monday’s front page I read this, “In-Person services back for (you guessed it) Easter.” I kept my eye out for references to Passover and Ramadan and didn’t find a word. Do you get my point? If so, I urge this paper’s Editorial Board to be more inclusive, for real. You, too, must walk the walk not just talk the talk.

Lenore Knock

Rock Island

