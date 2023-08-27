Recognizing those who made Floatzilla possible

We begin by thanking each of you who participated in 2023 Floatzilla. Your interest, enthusiasm and encouragement not only helped make it succeed, it helped noticeably to carry forward River Action’s mission of promoting a clean Mississippi River for recreation.

The list of those who made it possible is long. It includes many volunteers who helped with planning, sign-posting, packets, and recruiting. Those who helped with launching, and those who helped with the unglamorous task of cleaning up deserve high praise, also.

We would like to single out a number whose backing stands out. Ryan Moylan, Zurcher Tire, and Pete McLaughlin, McLaughlin Subaru, were the first to say yes to sponsorship. Peter Theissen was an enthusiast and catalyst who early on sponsored and created a team to participate. Hampton Crane, Brian Tugana, and Roy Brown were our amazing photo booth volunteers, and the QC Times and WHBF were two giant organizations to help a small one. Tom and Pat Bolton, who volunteered countless hours to ensure that our paddlers were surrounded by an experienced and informed safety team deserve much thanks. Lastly, our Board of Directors whose thoughtfulness adds depth to all our programs, found time to assist on Aug. 19.

All of the early interest assured us we were on the right track and gives us confidence going forward as we build Quad City pride by holding the largest paddling event on the Mississippi.

Michael Corsiglia, River Action Events Program Manager

Kathy Wine,

River Action Executive Director

Editorial wasn’t factual with regard to searches after building collapse

I applaud the Sunday, August 20th editorial encouraging people to run for office in upcoming elections. Too few people run, and too few vote.

The partial collapse of the Davenport Hotel on May 28th brought with it understandable questions and concerns. An independent investigation is underway while we all look for answers … based on facts.

What is not factual is your Aug. 20th claim that “demolition plans were announced before the building had been swept for survivors.” Your own May 29th reporting stated, “Iowa Task Force One, Cedar Rapids division, arrived overnight and began additional search and rescue operations assisted by canines.”

There were earlier searches. Immediately after the collapse, Davenport Fire Department searched the building. A second search involved DFD and other QC squads. During one of these searches, the resident trapped in the wreckage was located.

Taskforce One, arriving after midnight, conducted search #3. Live and cadaver dogs assisted in re-searching floors 1 and 2 and the rubble pile. The building was searched on Monday and again on Tuesday.

Through the hours and into the darkness that followed, there was a real-time concern that the south section might collapse. Amid the incessant sounds of pinging alarms, flooding water, heavy equipment movement and a helicopter landing on Harrison, adjacent buildings were being cleared of occupants.

For hours, medical personnel, supported by fire fighters, operated in the building, described as “shifting” around them.

Despite dangerous and uncertain conditions, building searches and medical rescue continued.

Marion Meginnis

Davenport

Third Ward Alderman

Editor’s Note: We didn’t mean to say that searches for survivors hadn’t been conducted. Thanks for the clarification. Our point was that a survivor was discovered after the demolition was announced.

Readers make better leaders

I just received my second political announcement for Illinois State Representative Republican Dan Swanson.

This flyer was promoting OUR PLAN which creates a Parent Advisory Committee within the State Board of Education to make recommendations on proposed teaching and learning standards (HB 4066); Ensures that school boards have a policy in place to allow parent and guardians to review curriculum and learning material (HB 4066), and there’s more. In other words, BANNING BOOKS.

Did you know Rep Swanson attended the Bettendorf Library’s Brave Story Hour program? If you don’t believe this path leads to rewriting the history of slavery, denying health care for women, restricting our access to vote, establishing one religion, denying LGBTQ rights, then succumb to this propaganda flyer and vote for Dan Swanson.

Myself, I’m proud of Illinois Democrats for fighting against discrimination, acknowledging climate change, and working for all the people.

Ella Layer

Moline