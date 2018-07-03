Friday's Ask The Times column, "Yield on flashing yellow light," was very timely. Gary Statz, Davenport traffic engineer, perfectly described the intent of the flashing left turn arrow light, but drivers need to be made aware of this before these new lights are widely implemented. I say this because the very first time I approached one a couple of months ago on a major Cedar Rapids street, I had to ask myself, “Now what is this?” Obviously, the driver in front of me did the same thing, as he turned directly into the path of an oncoming vehicle, greatly surprising each driver, to be sure. I have seen absolutely no attempt to educate the 100 million or more U.S. drivers so that they are not similarly and sadly surprised.
A similar education effort was apparently successful years ago when “right turn after stop on a red light” was implemented. If a dedicated public information campaign is not undertaken, I fear increased accidents during the transition. The sign “Yield on flashing yellow light” is helpful, emphasizing the key but not necessarily intuitive concept of yielding. This alone, though, may not be sufficient for an unsuspecting driver.
Kenneth Sherman
Blue Grass