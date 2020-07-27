Letter: Education by edict

Even before the COVID-19 crisis, it was clear what the legislative Republicans' thoughts were on education in rural Iowa. The Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) lobbied for a 3% increase in Supplemental State Aid. The School Administrators of Iowa (SAI) called for a 3.75% increase. The Legislature's response? It approved 2.3%.

As schools were forced to consolidate to save money and teachers lost their rights, Republicans touted their "commitment to education." It became painfully obvious during Governor Kim Reynolds' press conference a week ago, however, that the majority caucus does not care about students, parents or educators.

After saying school boards, administrators, teachers and families were best suited to make decisions on how best to reopen schools, Reynolds changed her mind and reclaimed authority of the process. Countless hours spent by all these stakeholders, all dissolved by executive order.

That's not all. After lowering accreditation standards, underqualified candidates can now receive waivers to teach.