Letter: Education matters

Students, I urge you to remain in school — online or offline. Get a good education. A good education is the greatest gift that you can give yourself. If you want the best life possible for yourself and loved ones, know this: Education will determine your lifestyle, your standard of living and outcome in life.

For some, it's not easy to remain in school, and it may take extra doses of motivation, determination, discipline, courage and persistence, but nothing is accomplished without struggle. Remind yourself every day that your future is at stake. Believe in yourself and with the help of God say "yes, I can!" And not "I can't."

Education will allow you to catch up, stay up and move ahead. Once you have knowledge and information, it's yours. Educated people are more likely to live healthier and longer lives.

Here are three secrets to acquiring a good education: 1) Attend school online or offline every day; 2) behave property when in school; and 3) do the classwork and the homework to the best of your ability, and all you have to do is take pride in yourself.

Education is all about pride; personal responsibility in daily efforts. Just think about it. Education is the link to the future, and it's up to you to make it happen.