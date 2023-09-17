I recently read that Nany Pelosi is running for re-election.

She is 83 years old. It's great she has the "energy" and "enthusiasm" to do that at her age.

But these older career politicians just can't let go.

She is 18 years past the age that 90% of retirees actually retire.

These elderly career politicians just can't let go of the attention, the perks, and the insider information that they have access to.

This country is being governed by people who should be in assisted living care.

Look at Biden and McConnell recently during interviews. They both froze up in the middle of sentences, completely lost their train of thought.

And the younger members of Congress spew out gibberish and nonsense that's sometimes harder to sift through than their older counterparts.

Time for new rules maybe?

1) You can't run for office if you're past retirement age.

2) You can't run for office if you can't score higher than retirement age on an IQ.

3) Candidates must agree to sign a waiver that will allow them NOT to deny taking a polygraph test when they start spewing out unsubstantiated and unproven claims of fraud and deceit.

But I suppose too many people would think that's un-American.

I know the oath when I joined the service suspended many of my Constitutional rights. But that was OK, I wasn't running for public office, just to defend this country if necessary.

That was over 50 years ago, wow, have times changed.

John A. Rogers

Rock Island