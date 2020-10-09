Letter: Elect Beck

For the past 11 years I have served as a member of the Scott County Compensation Board for elected officials. This experience has given me a unique insight into the operation of our county government. One thing I have witnessed first-hand is how important it is to elect officials that are willing to oversee (and closely monitor) the allocation of our tax dollars.

The Scott County Board of Supervisors has been effectively looking out for the taxpayers for many years, but at this point one changed seat on the board could result in short-term spending decisions that would have long term implications for the taxpayers of Scott County.

Ken Beck is a well-informed, hard-working, moderate politician who has the best interest of taxpayers at heart. Actually, it is critical that Scott County voters keep both Ken Beck and Tony Knobbe on the County Board so the balance of power does not shift.

At this time, when many government entities have adopted a "spend now and tax later" attitude, Ken Beck is a considerate, knowledgeable and fiscally responsible member who deserves re-election to the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

Michael Duffy

Davenport

