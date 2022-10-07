Letter: Elect Bohannan

The words of Rep Dr. Miller-Meeks are in lockstep with her political aspirations. She boasts she understands America’s health needs and has promised to address them. Her actions say otherwise. My 86-year-old dad was one of her patients and shortly following the 2020 election, he went to his scheduled appointment but was turned away. Miller-Meeks had left for Washington, D.C., without planning for his continued care. My dad had to search for another doctor, which is no easy task in rural Iowa.

Rep. Miller-Meeks demonstrated little regard for my dad’s health needs and has shown little regard for the health needs of fellow Americans. She voted against legislation to protect Medicare recipients from catastrophic drug costs. Fortunately, enough votes were cast to ensure Americans will benefit from Medicare’s ability to negotiate prices for high-cost drugs, place a cap on out-of-pocket costs and establish a $35 cap for a month’s supply of insulin.

Rep. Miller-Meeks once said she valued access to contraception and that women should be able to make their own health decisions. Once elected, she voted against the Right to Contraception Act protecting the ability for people to obtain/use multiple types of contraceptives. She supported the overturning of Roe vs Wade. Now she’s supporting a national abortion ban, despite a majority of Americans are adamantly against this.

We need to elect Christina Bohannan. Christina is a straight talker and independent thinker who Americans can trust to lead Congress in a positive direction.

Kim Riley-Quinn

Bettendorf