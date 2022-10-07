 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Elect Bohannan

Letters logo

The words of Rep Dr. Miller-Meeks are in lockstep with her political aspirations. She boasts she understands America’s health needs and has promised to address them. Her actions say otherwise. My 86-year-old dad was one of her patients and shortly following the 2020 election, he went to his scheduled appointment but was turned away. Miller-Meeks had left for Washington, D.C., without planning for his continued care. My dad had to search for another doctor, which is no easy task in rural Iowa.

Rep. Miller-Meeks demonstrated little regard for my dad’s health needs and has shown little regard for the health needs of fellow Americans. She voted against legislation to protect Medicare recipients from catastrophic drug costs. Fortunately, enough votes were cast to ensure Americans will benefit from Medicare’s ability to negotiate prices for high-cost drugs, place a cap on out-of-pocket costs and establish a $35 cap for a month’s supply of insulin.

People are also reading…

Rep. Miller-Meeks once said she valued access to contraception and that women should be able to make their own health decisions. Once elected, she voted against the Right to Contraception Act protecting the ability for people to obtain/use multiple types of contraceptives. She supported the overturning of Roe vs Wade. Now she’s supporting a national abortion ban, despite a majority of Americans are adamantly against this.

We need to elect Christina Bohannan. Christina is a straight talker and independent thinker who Americans can trust to lead Congress in a positive direction.

Kim Riley-Quinn

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Unfit for office

Letter: Unfit for office

Scott Webster, a Republican candidate for Iowa senate, said to my face he wanted to cut income taxes. When I asked how he would pay for police…

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

One of the very silly things Davenport did years ago was to name River Drive River Drive. The river referred to is one of the most famous bodi…

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

An oxymoron is defined as a phrase or figure of speech with a combination of self-contradicting words. A few examples include some awfully goo…

Letter: Stop the stealing

Letter: Stop the stealing

Although most important political issues are complex, we often try to condense them into a simple three-or-four-word slogan that can be chante…

Letter: Elect Kay Pence

Letter: Elect Kay Pence

Representative Norlin Mommsen introduced a bill in the this year requiring video cameras in K-12 public school classroom in Iowa. The bill die…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News