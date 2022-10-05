 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Elect Kay Pence

Letters logo

Representative Norlin Mommsen introduced a bill in the this year requiring video cameras in K-12 public school classroom in Iowa. The bill died in committee; but if re-elected, he’s likely to re-introduce it.

What is the motivation behind this bill? Mommsen said it’s to “increase the involvement of parents in their children’s education.” There are already countless ways for parents to be involved, communicate with teachers, and view curriculum and lesson plans.

Mommsen said the livestream could take place over Zoom and be secured so only parents could access it. Doesn’t Mommsen know strangers, predators, and internet trolls can hack into Zoom sessions, severely jeopardizing students’ safety and privacy?

Mommsen claims the cameras will showcase the great work teachers do. But his bill would fine teachers who fail to keep the cameras active or obstruct the camera’s view.

People are also reading…

Perhaps the real motivation is to censor classrooms, intimidate teachers, and erode public education. Interestingly, Mommsen’s bill doesn’t mention cameras in private or charter schools.

Mommsen’s own party shelved the bill, but it won’t end there. Republican subcommittee chair Sorensen said, “Killing the bill and allowing discussion to continue until next year I think is the right thing.”

Republicans have replaced their mantra of “less government” with “more government”. Surveillance cameras watching our kids would set a dangerous precedent of Big Brother is Watching.

Let’s keep the Government, and Mommsen, out of our classrooms. Elect Kay Pence for Iowa HD 70.

Tricia Thayer

DeWitt

Educator for 40-plus years in private and public schools

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

One of the very silly things Davenport did years ago was to name River Drive River Drive. The river referred to is one of the most famous bodi…

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

An oxymoron is defined as a phrase or figure of speech with a combination of self-contradicting words. A few examples include some awfully goo…

Letter: Stop the stealing

Letter: Stop the stealing

Although most important political issues are complex, we often try to condense them into a simple three-or-four-word slogan that can be chante…

Letter: Knights say thanks

Letter: Knights say thanks

On Aug. 11, 12 and 13, the Knights of Columbus of Holy Family was given permission to collect donations for the people with intellectual disab…

Letter: Vote Franken, Bohannan

Letter: Vote Franken, Bohannan

Tom Harkin fans, remember when we had a Democratic U.S. Senator? This is the year to reclaim that seat with our outstanding candidate.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News