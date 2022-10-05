Letter: Elect Kay Pence

Representative Norlin Mommsen introduced a bill in the this year requiring video cameras in K-12 public school classroom in Iowa. The bill died in committee; but if re-elected, he’s likely to re-introduce it.

What is the motivation behind this bill? Mommsen said it’s to “increase the involvement of parents in their children’s education.” There are already countless ways for parents to be involved, communicate with teachers, and view curriculum and lesson plans.

Mommsen said the livestream could take place over Zoom and be secured so only parents could access it. Doesn’t Mommsen know strangers, predators, and internet trolls can hack into Zoom sessions, severely jeopardizing students’ safety and privacy?

Mommsen claims the cameras will showcase the great work teachers do. But his bill would fine teachers who fail to keep the cameras active or obstruct the camera’s view.

Perhaps the real motivation is to censor classrooms, intimidate teachers, and erode public education. Interestingly, Mommsen’s bill doesn’t mention cameras in private or charter schools.

Mommsen’s own party shelved the bill, but it won’t end there. Republican subcommittee chair Sorensen said, “Killing the bill and allowing discussion to continue until next year I think is the right thing.”

Republicans have replaced their mantra of “less government” with “more government”. Surveillance cameras watching our kids would set a dangerous precedent of Big Brother is Watching.

Let’s keep the Government, and Mommsen, out of our classrooms. Elect Kay Pence for Iowa HD 70.

Tricia Thayer

DeWitt

Educator for 40-plus years in private and public schools