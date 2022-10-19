 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Elect Newton as supervisor

Please vote for Jazmin Newton for Scott County Supervisor. We need a positive Davenport voice on the county board. Jazmin is an independent thinking and courageous leader. She will support public safety, prioritize your concerns, and think of you when she votes. Jazmin will help bring more jobs and better economic development to the county. She is an experienced leader who serves on multiple boards and commissions. Her well-rounded experience will serve the citizens of Scott County well. Jazmin will work hard for you. Help me welcome Jazmin to the Scott County Board of supervisors on Nov. 8. Vote for Jazmin Newton now. Thank you.

Michael Matson

Davenport

