Letter: Elect Newton

I am writing this letter in support of the upcoming opportunity to elect a competent and qualified woman, Jazmin Newton, to the office of the Scott County Board of Supervisors. Her family moved to the Quad Cities when she was two, and Jazmin considers Davenport her home. She has an established law practice in the community and is a wife and mother. She comes to the election with a history of leadership roles supporting non-profit organizations in the community and has served on the Bi-State Regional Commission as well as the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

These positions well qualify her to serve as an elected official in the role of Scott County supervisor. Additionally, her professional background as an attorney would serve to diversify the current Scott County Board of Supervisors, which already bring experiences in health care, farming, banking, and engineering.

One of the most noticeable concerns about the existing board of supervisors is the lack of diversity among those currently serving. There are no females currently serving on the board and certainly no one who brings the racial/ethnic diversity that Jazmin would bring to the group.