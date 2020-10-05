Letter: Election about world views

Regarding the explosion of violence in our cities and the cuts both already made and proposed to police departments provokes one to ponder why. So, sane people intuitively understand that the anarchy in our streets is not organic. It’s manufactured by people with money and power who at the moment lack the one thing their dark hearts desire: total governmental power. This means they need the presidency, the U.S. Senate, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Anyone who still believes the empty deceitful words of leftists who claim to value diversity, tolerance, free speech, and religious liberty is dangerously gullible.

This election is really about world views. One view is of those who value our freedoms based on the Constitution and are biblically-based and those who would severely limit them, if not take them away altogether, in favor of redefining the Constitution and expanding its scope to conform to cultural imperative views that attempt to rewrite and eradicate our providential history and the heritage of our founding fathers.

For 244 years, our form of government and Constitution have survived the greatest threats known by the grace and mercy of almighty God (remember both Marxism and Communism are both godless). And finally make sure you test positive for faith, keep distant from doubt, isolate from fear, trust God through it all.