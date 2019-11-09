Tuesday was my first time working at a voter location. The other officials, Vera, Kristie and Bob, were wonderful to work with. They welcomed me as a new worker with open arms. They took the time and patience to verify that I was handling the tasks at hand correctly and appropriately. We worked very well as a team. I look forward to continuing this relationship. We all strive to make this an enjoyable process for voters; we welcomed them to the polls, acknowledged veterans for their service and thanked each voter for showing up to do their civic duty.
Also, the training by the staff from Auditor Roxanna Moritz's office and the IT department did a great job. As a former supervisor in private industry, I get the importance of training staff. The more training, the better the results. Scott County has one of the best processes for handling the voting process. It is a closed system with many checks and balances, and it is very efficient. After reading about foreign attempts to affect U.S. elections, there is no way that this can happen with the procedures that have been put into place.
Tony Hoenig
Davenport