Letter: Election is about debt, Jan. 6

If you are an American citizen your share of the national debt is about $10,000. That means a family of four owes $40,000. Illegal aliens living here owe nothing.

Since Chuck Grassley got to congress, the debt has increased by $30 trillion. That is reason enough for a change. Also, I believe his alliance is with the Republican Party, not the United States.

Vote. If you want the people who stormed the capitol on January 6, 2021, to be in charge of your life, find a reason not to vote.

Charlie Coleman

Davenport