Letter: Election is about democracy

Hitler, Mussolini, Putin, Trump. Most are too young to know the first two names except through history. But Putin's inhumane attack on Ukraine is a current reminder of power gone amuck. Why would we think Mr. Trump, an active supporter of Putin, instigator of an insurrection, more Mafia than the Mafia, would be any different.

With this background, Iowa voters will elect a Governor and a U.S. Senator. Both Republicans for these positions continue to support Mr. Trump. And both have been endorsed by Mr. Trump, a man to fill Putin's shoes.

This election is not about the price of gas. This election is about democracy. Without democracy, all the rights we like to argue about would be down the drain.

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove