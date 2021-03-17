 Skip to main content
Letter: Election theft
In December of 2020, I wrote a letter condemning the actions of former congressional candidate Rita Hart in her attempt to steal Iowa’s 2nd District congressional seat. In a win for Iowans, the Democratic-controlled House allowed for Mariannette Miller-Meeks to be seated in January. However, Hart still insisted the House's Committee on House Administration look into her case. Although Hart stooped to a low level and sought a partisan process over a neutral appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court, I still hoped that this committee would dismiss her case.

However, on March 10, the committee decided to hear Hart’s case, effectively allowing the committee to choose the next congresswoman for the district, whether or not Rep. Miller-Meeks remains in her seat. This is a travesty for all believers in democracy everywhere. The Democratic Party has chosen to overlook a recount process in which members of the Republican and Democratic parties along with registered independents were present to oversee the recount process.

Furthermore, it is amazing to me that both candidates and their campaigns agreed to the people selected in the recount process, and Hart still claims there were votes out there for her that weren’t counted.

The time for these objections has come and gone. If Hart had discrepancies with which ballots were cast, her observers should have relayed these back in November. Instead, she chooses to continue on her partisan-fueled plan to steal away this election.

Adam Parcel

Davenport

