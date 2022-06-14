 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Elitists are pulling the strings

Letters logo

Headline! Biden and Harris forgive $5.8 billion in student debt for students at Corinthian College. Our hard-earned tax dollars are paying for another stupid decision by the Biden group. I wonder if he will forgive any of the losses we are taking in the stock market? Those students applied to this college with eyes wide open. This is not our problem but yet we get to bite the bullet. Biden says there is significant pain at the gas pump but it will be worth the pain because of the fight of eliminating fossil fuels. Voters are being robbed of common sense by the far-left Democrat Party with zero consequences to Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, Soros, and the behind-the-scenes of other elitists' trying to form the New World Order! Gates is buying farm land at a rapid pace, not for profit but control. I am very exhausted of the lies, cheating, profiteering, media control, high gasoline prices, ripping off the middle class, hurting the poor and elderly, Congress and their lack of conscience, and of course food prices in the grip of inflation! This all happened the first day Biden took office with his cronies of deceit. Solution, call your representative everyday, email everyday, and without fail do your homework when you vote, but vote! Food prices up 221%, gas prices up 330%, the ball is in your court. Don't complain if you don't vote or hold those accountable for doing what is morally correct! Go USA!

People are also reading…

Tim Flemming

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Stop the blame game

Letter: Stop the blame game

On May 22, the Times published an op-ed by Don Tracy, chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, titled “Biden’s Trip Highlights Deep Problems…

Letter: Who still likes Biden?

Letter: Who still likes Biden?

It is simply amazing that President Biden's approval rating is at 33% when it should be at about 14%, the illiteracy rate in this country. Who…

Letter: Questions in the gun debate

Letter: Questions in the gun debate

1. What is an “assault weapon?” If I were to go after someone with a carving knife from my kitchen, wouldn't that be an “assault weapon?” Why …

Letter: Stats lie

Letter: Stats lie

All statistics lie. The biggest lie is that we know the truth when we know the stat. But what do the numbers include, exclude? Who took the da…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News