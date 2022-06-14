Letter: Elitists are pulling the strings

Headline! Biden and Harris forgive $5.8 billion in student debt for students at Corinthian College. Our hard-earned tax dollars are paying for another stupid decision by the Biden group. I wonder if he will forgive any of the losses we are taking in the stock market? Those students applied to this college with eyes wide open. This is not our problem but yet we get to bite the bullet. Biden says there is significant pain at the gas pump but it will be worth the pain because of the fight of eliminating fossil fuels. Voters are being robbed of common sense by the far-left Democrat Party with zero consequences to Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, Soros, and the behind-the-scenes of other elitists' trying to form the New World Order! Gates is buying farm land at a rapid pace, not for profit but control. I am very exhausted of the lies, cheating, profiteering, media control, high gasoline prices, ripping off the middle class, hurting the poor and elderly, Congress and their lack of conscience, and of course food prices in the grip of inflation! This all happened the first day Biden took office with his cronies of deceit. Solution, call your representative everyday, email everyday, and without fail do your homework when you vote, but vote! Food prices up 221%, gas prices up 330%, the ball is in your court. Don't complain if you don't vote or hold those accountable for doing what is morally correct! Go USA!