Critical thinking is the skill of analyzing and evaluating data and viewpoints, understanding the data, then determining what to believe and how to act. This skill is taught in schools and businesses to help people determine solutions to complex problems and issues. Critical thinking requires that people be open-minded, gather data and viewpoints from multiple sources, and evaluate information factually, free of emotions and biases.

I think the polarization that we see today comes primarily from a disdain for critical thinking from leaders on the conservative right. Conservative leaders promote a tribal response from their followers, to accept whatever they say as fact, without questioning their logic or motives. Here are 10 ways that conservative leaders attack critical thinking skills.

1. Reducing funding for public schools and universities where critical thinking is taught.

2. Promoting conservative education curriculums to spread conservative biases.

3. Banning books and history topics that offer opposing viewpoints.

4. Discrediting mainstream media as being “liberal” or “fake news.”

5. Demonizing progressive leaders and government institutions as “dangerous.”

6. Disparaging solutions from progressives as “woke.”

7. Encouraging conservatives to apply “common sense” to complex problems.

8. Leveraging conservative media outlets to spread misinformation and propaganda.

9. Using social media apps and algorithms to repeat and legitimize conservative misinformation.

10. Fabricating culture war issues to keep conservatives emotional and distracted.

We must reject any leaders who seek to confuse and divide us for political gain, money, and power. Don’t succumb to tribalism. Seek the truth. Embrace critical thinking!

Richard Patterson

Moline