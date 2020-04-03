Letter: Emerging life

Today, March 28, after a heavy early spring rainfall, I checked on the tulip bulbs I planted in the autumn. They had emerged six inches above ground, but four of the tulips had to pierce through the tough weed barrier. To my amazement, their fragile shoots were just as vibrant as the others.

My thoughts turned to human life, and how vulnerable and helpless the baby in the mother’s womb relies completely on the mother’s care and the couple’s decision to keep that emerging life. The tulip survives without our assistance. How much more precious and desperately needed is the planted human life that survives only with our help.