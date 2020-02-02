Letter: Encouraged by refugee vote

As a Quad Citian living in Iowa, I was encouraged by the near unanimous vote of the Rock Island County Board to maintain its tradition of support for refugees. The single dissenting board member tried to convince us of his moral support of immigration, but if this is true perhaps he should have voted his conscience rather than for the self-centered fears of some of his constituents.
If we don't stand up to the dangerous and divisive autocrat and aspiring dictator in the White House, we will be participating in recreating a pre-World War II culture like they had in Nazi Germany.
The Rock Island County vote is a positive one well beyond its commitment to help refugee families. Thank you.
Karl Hickerson
Davenport