In developing a reasonable indicator of who voters intend supporting in the 2024 presidential election, the FiveThirtyEight poll collects data from a number of publicly available polls.

They include data meeting specific criteria into two different models: one measures biases resulting from the polls’ underlying data-generating process; another aggregates data after adjusting for biases. On Aug. 10, FiveThirtyEight showed Republican candidates’ standings in 2024 Primary polling as: Trump 53%; Ramaswamy 11%; DeSantis 10%; Pence 7%; Scott 3%; Haley 3%; Christie 2%; Suarez 1%; Hutchinson 0%; Burgum 0%; Binkley 0%; Elder 0%; Johnson 0%

Thus, Republicans currently overwhelmingly support nomination for leadership as next president of our nation, the man who many Americans believe guilty of seditious insurrection and our worst president ever. They disregard his record of twice-impeached failure at presidential leadership and governance and the truth that he is a proven serial liar and accused of sexual abuse!

In addition, he is under indictment awaiting trial on: 34 felony counts for falsifying business records; 40 felony counts for hoarding federal classified documents and impeding retrieval efforts; four felony counts for attempting overturn of the 2020 presidential election; and 13 counts in a RICO indictment with 18 others for an illegal 2020 election overturning conspiracy.

That many Republicans support such a man to lead our nation is seriously troubling and illustrates the extent to which Mr. Trump and his enablers have damaged the Republican Party and our democracy. It’s encouraging that our democratic justice system is now holding him and others accountable!

William Seaver

Milan