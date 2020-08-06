Letter: End abortion

Our country needs to end legalized abortion because it is against God's laws. The best way to end abortion is to change our laws. An act of Congress is the way to go. We need to protect life from conception. Make the only exceptions to the new laws rape, incest or the life of the mother. These are rarely the reasons for abortion. Abortion is used for birth control or because the baby is unwanted by the mother.

The young people get it. Most of them are against abortion. Republicans are against abortion. Our president is pro-life.

All life is precious. We don't know who the aborted baby would become. Maybe an inventor, a president, a writer, an artist, a teacher, a factory worker, an actor or any number of occupations. We have lost over 60 million unborn babies to abortion since 1973. The time to end abortion is now. Write your senator and representative and tell him or her that you want an end to legal abortion. It is going to happen. Abortion facilities across our nation are closing. Let's make them all close.

Nancy Mixdorf

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0