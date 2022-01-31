 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: End the filibuster
Letter: End the filibuster

Fifty percent of mail-in ballot applications are legally being thrown away in Texas in some places. They are from Black neighborhoods, which is why these voting laws were passed in Republican states. The recent Census recorded that population increased by millions of Black people.

That is why voting laws are being changed to make it harder to vote. Why does the GOP keep proclaiming that Trump won the election. Joe Biden had millions more votes, which gave him enough electors to become president. Although electors forged documents in six states for Trump, these electors were illegal. 

Fox News repeatedly spreads lies about the election, about Jan. 6, Dr. Anthony Fauci and propaganda on voter fraud. Also, why are liberals being blamed for violent crime when it is the GOP-leaning crowd that walks down the street shooting people.

The Democrats do not really have a majority in the Senate. Sen. Joe Manchin is a Republican. The MyPillow guy is out of his mind. And why do the majority of Americans want voting rights protected, common sense gun laws and rights for woman protected, yet nothing is ever debated in the Senate? We should end the filibuster.

Delbert Moore

Davenport

