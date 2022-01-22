 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: End the pandemic
We, the American people, have been disappointed. Why do you ask? Covid has been going on for too long. Sure, we thought it was under control getting vaccinated. Then comes delta and other strains. Seriously? People are dying! Stop the airlines from bringing it here. Make it mandatory to get tested. Make it mandatory to wear a mask. Make it mandatory for everyone to get vaccinated. Stop writing about it, and to the president, Congress and the whole government, do something about it! This is no life, and the pandemic must end. Thank you for your time.

Angie Rohwer

Davenport

