I urge U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley to forget this ridiculous and largely ineffective plan to build a wall. A wall will not stop illegal immigration. It is too pricey with not enough return on the investment.
Furthermore, it may have more negative consequences then we intend—environmental and economical just to name a few. I implore the senators to stop this government shutdown. Enough is enough.
The impact of the government shutdown is not worth any prideful notion that President Trump or congressional Republicans may have to build a wall.
Immigration reform can be accomplished without a wall, and without this harmful shutdown of our government. The government needs to open now.
Susie Kosko
Davenport