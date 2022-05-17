Letter: End trade deal with China

We got rolled by China in our trade deal with them. China mugged us but good; we were naive to trust them. We consumers and our farmers pay the price for being drygulched by the Chinese regime. Here are the sad particulars of the mugging we took: The deal stipulated China would buy an extra $200 billion worth of goods by the end of 2021. Result: China bought less. Our part of the deal stipulated we scrap planned tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese goods and halve the tariff rate on another $120 billion of Chinese goods to 7.5%. In exchange, US exports to China were to double. Instead, they decreased.

The agreement mugged the USA. We ended up behind where we were before the agreement and China got results to make them smile. We still buy their agricultural products in great volume as China sells us large amounts of high-profit, high-tech manufactured goods. During the years of the deal, the price of U.S. exports to China dropped while their prices stayed well above ours. Also, China imported substitute products for U.S. goods from other nations, substitutes for goods they agreed to buy from us.

Under the trade deal, our farmers suffer (some went bankrupt) despite a bailout twice the size of our bailout of the auto industry over a decade earlier. And we consumers pay more and U.S. industry lost jobs.

My opinion: It is high time President Biden cancel the China-U.S. trade deal now!

Gary Heath

Davenport

