For more than 20 years, the YWCA has set aside one week in October as a Week Without Violence, a global movement to end violence against women and girls. From Oct. 14-18, YWCAs throughout the United States hold events and share information, stories and more with a common goal in mind: ending gender-based violence.
The Sisters of St. Francis of Clinton, Iowa has a mission of active nonviolence and, through the Franciscan Peace Center, works to help bring awareness to the multi-faceted problem of gender-based violence and to advocate for systemic solutions.
One step in working towards the elimination of this violence is to promote the empowerment of women. Through powerful conversations with over 100 women from different walks of life, "The Goddess Project" documentary gives an intimate look into the collective experience that women in the United States face today.
Determined to empower the feminine voice, the two filmmakers packed their lives into a school bus and hit the road for a 6-month, 10,000-mile journey. Along the way, they interviewed artists, mothers, healers, businesswomen and scholars about the life-changing experiences that shaped them to become who they are today.
The Franciscan Peace Center along with the YWCA Clinton Women’s Empowerment Committee is hosting a free screening of "The Goddess Project" at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Gateway Community Center, 1850 S. Bluff Boulevard, Clinton. All are welcome and reservations are not required.
