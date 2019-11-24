Letter: Ending hunger

Hunger in our community still exists today. Food is a human necessity, yet many do not attain the proper amount of meals. Hunger does not affect just a specific age group or individual. People all across our community still encounter hunger on a daily basis. You never know who encounters hunger; it could be your friends, family, co-workers, employers, or many others.

Although the hungry are difficult to seek out, there are countless opportunities to assist those in need in our community.

One way to help end hunger in our community is through the River Bend Foodbank, a non-profit organization, which distributes donations of food to other non-profit organizations in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

The River Bend Foodbank found that 120,930 people in our community are missing 20.7 million meals, which is an average of one in every eight adults and one in every five children.

Giving food, money, or your time at the River Bend Foodbank helps those in need, while lowering the number of hungry, and it takes the next step toward ending hunger in our community.

Madeleine Allen

Bettendorf

