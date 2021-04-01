Letter: Endorsements

I have refrained from endorsing any candidate until recently as I wanted to speak with all the candidates before making such an important decision. I am pleased to endorse Stephanie Acri, Sonia Berg, David Parker, John Zelnio and Kevin Schoonmaker.
I have served with each of them and they ask tough questions, expect much out of our staff and each other, believe in accountability and transparency even when it may be uncomfortable, and are willing to make tough decisions for the betterment of our community. I wish I could say the same of their opponents, but unfortunately, I’ve been reaching out to each of them since October on no less than a half dozen occasions and requested to meet to get their input on the 2021 budget and other important topics that have been considered by council, and other than James Patrick Schmidt, who did agree to meet with me once in November, the rest of the candidates refused to meet or speak with me even once.
An elected official’s job is much more than just saying platitudes, it's hard work, making difficult decisions that are transparent and at times getting second-guessed, which is certainly fair. It is working and speaking with those that may have different ideas than you, but one thing it is not, is ducking hard decisions or difficult discussions with a fellow elected official you may be serving with just because you may find out facts that run contrary to your predetermined narrative.
Mike Wendt
Moline
(Wendt is the 3rd Ward alderman)