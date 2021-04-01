Letter: Endorsements

I have served with each of them and they ask tough questions, expect much out of our staff and each other, believe in accountability and transparency even when it may be uncomfortable, and are willing to make tough decisions for the betterment of our community. I wish I could say the same of their opponents, but unfortunately, I’ve been reaching out to each of them since October on no less than a half dozen occasions and requested to meet to get their input on the 2021 budget and other important topics that have been considered by council, and other than James Patrick Schmidt, who did agree to meet with me once in November, the rest of the candidates refused to meet or speak with me even once.