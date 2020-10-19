Letter: Endorsements

When The Dispatch-Argus, or any newspaper for that matter, endorses a candidate for president, is it the owner of the paper, one member of the editorial board, or all of them? In any case, who cares who four or five people like? Is their endorsement supposed to sway undecided voters or change the minds of those already committed to a particular candidate?

"After careful consideration of both candidates, we at The Loyal Order Of Raccoons, including our grand high-exalted mystic ruler, and the Davenport Moose Lodge, wholeheartedly endorse the candidacy of Mr. Humpty Dumpty Stevens for president of the United States. We believe that Mr. Stevens has always displayed a certain empathy to his fellow man, he hates pandemics, he's really smart, and he's a nice guy - not to mention that he is one hell of a shuffleboard player and he can drink with the best of them. Listen to what he says, not what he does. As he said many times, in many parts of this nation to those he touched and to those who sought to touch him, 'we are all passengers traveling together on this fragile little spaceship called Planet Earth.'