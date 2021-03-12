Letter: Endorsements

Citizens of Rock Island who live in the 1st Ward and the 3rd Ward have two wonderful candidates on the ballot. Moses Robinson in the 1st Ward and Judith Gilbert in the 3rd Ward.

Moses Robinson will bring a sense of true service to the council. He has been serving in Rock Island ever since he returned from serving our country in the military. He is the leader of Metro Youth Program, a program that gives hope and opportunity to many disadvantaged young people in Rock Island. He also currently serves on the Parks and Recreation Board.

Judith Gilbert’s experience will help to bring the council more in alignment with its true purpose. While I served on the council, Gilbert helped the council to understand the many mistakes we were making due to tradition. She did a superb job as city clerk. As a candidate, Gilbert believes in doing things the right way and she has the knowledge of how a city council is supposed to be run. Her knowledge will serve the City of Rock Island extremely well.

So when you vote on or before April 6, please vote for Moses Robinson if you live in the 1st Ward and Judith Gilbert if you live in the 3rd Ward. Thanks.

Ivory Clark

1st Ward alderman, Rock Island

